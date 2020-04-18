Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Edina Chapel
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
(952) 920-3996
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Stiles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Scott Stiles


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Scott Stiles Obituary
Matthew Scott Stiles

Bloomington, MN - Matthew Scott Stiles, 40, died suddenly of natural causes on April 11, 2020, in his hometown. A private family viewing was held at the Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

He was born May 25, 1979, in Des Moines to Leslie Drollinger and Scott Stiles. They moved to Fort Dodge in 1981, where he grew up and graduated from high school in 1997. He attended Iowa Central Community College, then graduated in 2004 from Iowa State University in Ames with a BFA degree. He specialized in designing and creating wood furniture, and was a painter, potter and jeweler.

He worked as an art instructor and fitness trainer in Ames before moving to Minneapolis in 2005. For the past 13 years he worked at LA Fitness, Hopkins, as a general manager. He married Aurora Nieto on June 27, 2014.

He'll be remembered as a kind, loving, nurturing, passionate and fun-loving man who liked to make people laugh. He loved spending time with his wife, family, and children, who were the light of his life. His spirit will remain as bright as the sun.

Survived by his wife, 4-year-old son Landon, 15-year-old stepdaughter Dalila Medina, mother and stepfather Mark Stratmoen of Riverton, Wy., father and stepmother Karen of Fort Dodge, sister and brother-in-law Jenny and Quint Howell of Marion, Iowa, grandmother Lila Drollinger of Fort Dodge, mother-in-law Francisca Canseco, sisters-in-law Miriam Canseco and Janet Nieto, brothers-in-law Edgar and Oscar Nieto and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Bob and Sindy Stiles, Ralph and Marion Drollinger, Boyd and Dorothy Cammack and Lois Stratmoen.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -