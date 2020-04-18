|
Matthew Scott Stiles
Bloomington, MN - Matthew Scott Stiles, 40, died suddenly of natural causes on April 11, 2020, in his hometown. A private family viewing was held at the Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He was born May 25, 1979, in Des Moines to Leslie Drollinger and Scott Stiles. They moved to Fort Dodge in 1981, where he grew up and graduated from high school in 1997. He attended Iowa Central Community College, then graduated in 2004 from Iowa State University in Ames with a BFA degree. He specialized in designing and creating wood furniture, and was a painter, potter and jeweler.
He worked as an art instructor and fitness trainer in Ames before moving to Minneapolis in 2005. For the past 13 years he worked at LA Fitness, Hopkins, as a general manager. He married Aurora Nieto on June 27, 2014.
He'll be remembered as a kind, loving, nurturing, passionate and fun-loving man who liked to make people laugh. He loved spending time with his wife, family, and children, who were the light of his life. His spirit will remain as bright as the sun.
Survived by his wife, 4-year-old son Landon, 15-year-old stepdaughter Dalila Medina, mother and stepfather Mark Stratmoen of Riverton, Wy., father and stepmother Karen of Fort Dodge, sister and brother-in-law Jenny and Quint Howell of Marion, Iowa, grandmother Lila Drollinger of Fort Dodge, mother-in-law Francisca Canseco, sisters-in-law Miriam Canseco and Janet Nieto, brothers-in-law Edgar and Oscar Nieto and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Bob and Sindy Stiles, Ralph and Marion Drollinger, Boyd and Dorothy Cammack and Lois Stratmoen.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020