Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
NorthPoint Church
9901 NW 62nd Ave.
Johnston, IA
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:30 PM
NorthPoint Church
9901 NW 62nd Ave.
Johnston, IA
Matthias Stephen Herman


1997 - 2020
Matthias Stephen Herman Obituary
Matthias Stephen Herman

Fayetteville, AR - Matthias Stephen Herman, 22, of Fayetteville, AR and formerly of Des Moines, went home to his Lord and Savior in Heaven when he passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2020. Matthias had a huge heart and touched the lives of many with his hard work, brilliant mind, and God-given desire and ability to help others. He will be missed beyond measure. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9 from 2 to 4 pm at NorthPoint Church, 9901 NW 62nd Ave. in Johnston, IA. The Celebration of Life service will follow at the church at 4:30 pm.

Matthias was born on October 20, 1997 in Arlington Heights, IL to Philip and Pamela (Bendixen) Herman. He lived in Illinois, Nebraska, and Iowa before graduation from Des Moines Christian School in 2015 and then attending John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Upon graduation in May 2019 he worked as a Marketing Specialist at Branches Mission Lab and in Strategy Support at Field Agent, both in Northwest Arkansas.

He is survived by his parents; siblings, Josiah, Nathanael, Abigail and Kaylan; grandparents, Wayne and Carol Herman, Paul and Betty Bendixen; aunts and uncles, Paulette Bendixen Brown, Thomas (Brandi) Bendixen, Keith (Beth) Herman, Nathan (Tisha) Herman, Renee (Andrew) Olsen, and Russell (Laura) Herman; and many cousins and friends.

Matthias was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Georgia Herman and great-grandparents, Verne and Bernice Herman, George and Mary Casper, Herbert and Florence Lehrman, and Fred and Nellie Bendixen.

The family requests that instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at https://www.gofundme.com and search, "Matthias Herman Funeral." Full obituary and online condolences may be sent to the family at www. HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
