Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Matthys Lourens
Matthys "Mj" Lourens

Matthys "Mj" Lourens


1983 - 2019
Matthys "Mj" Lourens Obituary
Matthys "MJ' Lourens

Des Moines - Matthys "MJ" Lourens, 36, passed away March 11, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center.

MJ was born February 8, 1983 in Paarl, South Africa to Matthys and Francoisenette Lourens. He grew up on a farm in South Africa. MJ moved to the United States in March of 2002.

He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing and hiking. He also loved riding horses and motorcycles.

MJ is survived by his loving parents; brother, Gerhard (Michelle) Lourens; nephews, Nathan Castellano, Matthys Lourens and Blakelee Lourens; grandmother, Catherine Oosthuizen; and a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gert Oosthuizen and Matthys and Catherine Lourens and his nephew, Jordan.

The family will greet friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of MJ.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

Cheers boet . . .
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 14, 2019
