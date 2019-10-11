|
Maureen Barton-Wicks
Des Moines - Maureen Barton -Wicks passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Mitchellville Care Center. Maureen was a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, Bob & Hester Barton, and brothers John & Bobby Barton. She is survived by her husband & love of her life, John Wicks, daughters Jolene Watson and Julie (Art) Jeffries, the grandchildren who lit up her world, Loren Harrelson, Carlie & John Jeffries, great-granddaughter, Harper Harrelson, sisters Colleen (Martha) Barton & Joann (Ken) Wilson, brothers Mike (Tina) & Tom (Ronda) Barton, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Maureen was warm, loving, and kind to all. She had an infectious laugh and loved to have fun. She loved to plant flowers in her yard & made beautiful floral arrangements. Her family always appreciated the delicious meals she created. She led a rich and varied life, holding many positions in various jobs, some of her favorites being a scholar, interior designer, florist, counselor, and chef. Maureen loved people and was a blessing to all she met. Her true calling came later in life when she became an ordained Minister. She touched many lives through her services as a Hospice Chaplin.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, also at Merle Hay. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019