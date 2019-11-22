|
Maureen Fielding
Chariton - Maureen E. Fielding, 68, passed away November 21, 2019 with family by her side.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton
Iowa. Visitation will be 2-4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019. Interment will be at Woodland
Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa. Maureen is the wife of Clark and the mother of Amanda, Jessica,
Nathan, and Austin. Grandmother of Liam, Owen, Maren, Landen and Harper. Online condolences may
be left at www.fieldingfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019