Services
Fielding Funeral Home
227 S Grand Ave
Chariton, IA 50049
641-774-5014
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Fielding Funeral Home
227 S Grand Ave
Chariton, IA 50049
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Fielding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Fielding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen Fielding Obituary
Maureen Fielding

Chariton - Maureen E. Fielding, 68, passed away November 21, 2019 with family by her side.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton

Iowa. Visitation will be 2-4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019. Interment will be at Woodland

Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa. Maureen is the wife of Clark and the mother of Amanda, Jessica,

Nathan, and Austin. Grandmother of Liam, Owen, Maren, Landen and Harper. Online condolences may

be left at www.fieldingfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -