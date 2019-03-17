|
Maureen Prindle
Ankeny - Maureen Prindle, 65, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at her home in Ankeny. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 p.m., with a rosary service to follow at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W. First Street Ankeny, Iowa 50023). Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church (510 E. First Street Ankeny, Iowa 50021). Memorial contributions may be directed to the .
A full obituary and online condolences may be found on Maureen's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019