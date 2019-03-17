Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
For more information about
Maureen Prindle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church
510 E. First Street
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Prindle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Prindle


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maureen Prindle Obituary
Maureen Prindle

Ankeny - Maureen Prindle, 65, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at her home in Ankeny. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 p.m., with a rosary service to follow at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W. First Street Ankeny, Iowa 50023). Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church (510 E. First Street Ankeny, Iowa 50021). Memorial contributions may be directed to the .

A full obituary and online condolences may be found on Maureen's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now