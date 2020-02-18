|
Maurice Deane Reimers
Ames - Maurice Deane Reimers, 84, passed away January 22, 2020 in Ames, Iowa from cancer. Services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, Iowa with visitation one hour prior. Burial of his cremated remains will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden, Iowa.
Maurice was born June 18, 1935 to Alma (Ehlers) and Arnold Reimers in Ogden, IA and was raised on the family farm. Maurice was a dedicated student and graduated from Ogden High School and Iowa State University with a degree in civil engineering in 1957. It was there that he met the love of his life, Mary Jean Lockard. The couple married on August 25, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI and raised their family in Des Moines and later lived in Beaverdale and at Lake Panorama, most recently at Green Hills retirement community in Ames, IA.
Maurice was active his entire life. He worked for Pittsburgh Des Moines Steel for 43-years in Pittsburgh, PA and in Des Moines, IA. After retirement, he volunteered at Terrace Hill and was a member of the ISU Cyclone Club, Alumni Association and Order of the Knoll. Maurice enjoyed reading magazines of all types, collecting farm toys, model trains, post cards, pictures of old buildings, and antiques. He was an avid Iowa State fan and attended many athletic events, concerts, and was an academic supporter as well. Maurice was also an active member of First Lutheran Church and served on the board and the building committee. He was a member of various other boards and committees over the years including the Lake Panorama Association Building and Codes Committee, Board of Directors for the ASCE Iowa Section, the Des Moines Structural Engineers, the Iowa State University Foundation, the Clyde Williams Society, CY Stevens International Orchestra, Reiman Gardens Coharts, the Iowa Arboretum, the American Society of Civil Engineers, and the Gridiron Club.
This kind and wonderful man will be greatly missed by his daughter-in-law, Toni Reimers; his sister-in-law, Marty Reimers; his niece, Pat (Steve) Bures; his nephew, Fritz (Lori) Reimers; sister-in-law, Leah Gales; many nieces, nephews and friends. Maurice was preceded in death by his sons, Mike and Dave; and by his wife, Mary Jean.
Memorials may be directed to the William R. Bliss Cancer Center at Mary Greeley Hospital, 1111 Duff Avenue in Ames, IA 50010, Gift of Life Transplant House, 705 2nd St. SW in Rochester, MN 55902, Camp Hertko Hollow, 4200 University, Ste. 320, West Des Moines, IA 50266; or to Iowa State University.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020