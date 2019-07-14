|
Maurice "Morry" Hay
Winterset - Morry passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 at the Madison County Memorial Hospital in Winterset, he was 87.
A visitation will be held 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 19 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel, with family receiving friends during this time. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. There will be a private family burial at a later date in the Winterset Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for a bench placed in his honor and/or the Madison County Memorial Hospital. Online condolences can be left at caldwellparrish.com.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce Hay of Winterset; three children, Mike (Jan) Hay of Pinnacle, NC, Marla (Steve) Reed of Winterset, and Dena (Randy) Jordan of Winterset; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and awaiting the arrival of the tenth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Elva Hay and his five brothers, Kenneth, Donald, Howard, Derald, and Duane; and one sister, Athene Mitchell.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019