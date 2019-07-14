Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Collins Chapel
505 E Court Ave
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-1663
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Collins Chapel
505 E Court Ave
Winterset, IA 50273
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Collins Chapel
505 E Court Ave
Winterset, IA 50273
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Hay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice "Morry" Hay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice "Morry" Hay Obituary
Maurice "Morry" Hay

Winterset - Morry passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 at the Madison County Memorial Hospital in Winterset, he was 87.

A visitation will be held 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 19 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel, with family receiving friends during this time. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. There will be a private family burial at a later date in the Winterset Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for a bench placed in his honor and/or the Madison County Memorial Hospital. Online condolences can be left at caldwellparrish.com.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce Hay of Winterset; three children, Mike (Jan) Hay of Pinnacle, NC, Marla (Steve) Reed of Winterset, and Dena (Randy) Jordan of Winterset; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and awaiting the arrival of the tenth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Elva Hay and his five brothers, Kenneth, Donald, Howard, Derald, and Duane; and one sister, Athene Mitchell.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now