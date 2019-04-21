|
Maurice Joseph (Joe) Sinnott
Georgetown - Maurice Joseph (Joe) Sinnott, 75, of Georgetown passed away April 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Joe was born on July 30, 1943, to Catherine and William A. Sinnott. He graduated from Albia High School, class of 1961. Joe married Connie Papich on July 11th, 1964, at St. Peter's in Lovilia. Joe lived most of his life in Georgetown where he farmed the land he loved so much. He was also a John Deere tool and die maker for 30 years. Self-proclaimed as the "Mayor of Georgetown" or as St. Patrick himself, he was always the life of the party.
Joe's greatest joys in life were being around his family, making people laugh, tending his cattle, farming, celebrating St. Patrick's Day, supporting his kid's sporting events, and shenanigans with Larry and Mo. He was always up for a new adventure, whether that be taking family on a vacation somewhere new or a country music concert. In between all of this, he found time to be a Master Gardener, coach Little League, plant rose gardens, do water aerobics or always lend a hand to someone in need.
Left to cherish his memory are his six children, Tony (Nancy) of New Glarus, Wisconsin, Michael of Georgetown, Daniel of Georgetown, Stephanie (Bill) Weedman of West Des Moines, Angela of Rota, Spain, and Philip (Abbi) of Albia, and two Spanish sons, Javier Martinez and Jorge del Olmo, his nine grandchildren, Amanda and Marshall, Joseph and Kyle, Katie, Chloe, and Sophie, Jorge his ray of sunshine Daisy and his sidekick Annie. He also leaves behind his loving sisters Mary Jo (Bill) Banks, Cathy (Jim) McGinn, Margaret (Pat) Archibald, and Regina Sinnott.
In death, he rejoins his wife of 53 years, Connie, his parents, and his granddaughter, Gabriella. May we all remember Joe as a great guy, who enjoyed his pranks and stories. And may we all "Keep 'er between the white lines."
On Monday, April 22, 2019 Joe will be laid to rest in his beloved Georgetown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Patrick's Georgetown Church at 11:00am. With Fr. Michael Volkmer C.PP.S and Fr. Mark Yates officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, April 21, 2019, opening to the public at 2:00 p.m., with Joe's family being present to greet family and friends from 4-8 p.m., Sunday evening at Sinnott Funeral Home in Albia. There will be a Rosary conducted by the St. Mary's Altar and Rosary of Albia and St. Patrick's Altar and Rosary of Georgetown at 4:00 p.m., and a Christian Wake Service held at 6:00 p.m., Sunday evening at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Cemetery in Georgetown or to Charles "Chief" Mordan Memorial Scholarship. Online condolences may be left for the family at sinnottfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Sinnott Funeral Home in Albia.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019