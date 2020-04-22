|
Maurice "Bud" Lynch
Prole - Maurice F. Lynch (better known as Bud), died April 22, 2020 at the Regency Care Center in Norwalk from prostate cancer. He was 77 years old.
Bud went to school at Martensdale and graduated from Dowling High School. He also graduated from Iowa State University in Agriculture Business. He farmed his entire life near St. Patrick's Church in NE Madison County. Bud was well known for his stewardship of the land and his love for his dogs, especially Molly.
Bud is survived by his wife, Carole; a stepdaughter, Jackie Goertz of Winterset; three sisters, Mary Lou Lynch of Omaha, NE, Jan Schissel of Bloomington, MN, and Helen Lynch of Cumming; two brothers, Thomas Lynch of West Des Moines and Robert Lynch of Cumming. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice M. Lynch and Alice C. Lynch.
Bud was cremated and services are not planned at this time due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020