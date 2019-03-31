|
Maurice Paul Harris
- - Maurice Paul Harris, 76, died peacefully on March 22, 2019. He is survived by daughters Alissa King of Charlotte, NC, Sheri Bryson of Des Moines, IA, and Shameisha Redden of Denver CO, son DeMarco Claytor of Seattle WA; sisters Renee Sloan of Des Moines, IA, Comaletta Smart of Denver, CO, and Sherry Sellers of Atlanta, GA; brother Chuck Loggins of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren Ronin and Irie King, Marquetta Slater, Kelly Slater and Jodi Martin-Wilson; special friend Jean Minahan and other relatives and friends.
The body will be cremated. Maurice requested to have no memorial service.
Donations in Maurice's memory can be made on line to Urban Dreams, Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019