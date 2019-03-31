Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Paul Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maurice Paul Harris Obituary
Maurice Paul Harris

- - Maurice Paul Harris, 76, died peacefully on March 22, 2019. He is survived by daughters Alissa King of Charlotte, NC, Sheri Bryson of Des Moines, IA, and Shameisha Redden of Denver CO, son DeMarco Claytor of Seattle WA; sisters Renee Sloan of Des Moines, IA, Comaletta Smart of Denver, CO, and Sherry Sellers of Atlanta, GA; brother Chuck Loggins of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren Ronin and Irie King, Marquetta Slater, Kelly Slater and Jodi Martin-Wilson; special friend Jean Minahan and other relatives and friends.

The body will be cremated. Maurice requested to have no memorial service.

Donations in Maurice's memory can be made on line to Urban Dreams, Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.