Maurine Morris
Des Moines - On February 2, 2020, this palindromic day, (Rita) Maurine Morris, loving mother of four children (Robert, Richard, Kate and Jon) passed away at the age of 82.
Mo (Maurine) was born on May 28, 1937 to William F. Lefler and Nellie Ilene Lefler in Des Moines, Iowa. She graduated from North High School where she was active in various clubs and student leadership. Mo went on to study at Grandview College and the University of Iowa before marrying and starting a family. She worked many years at Meredith Junior High, Hoover, and Johnston High schools as an administrative assistant but perhaps more influentially, a nurturing, pragmatic supporter for many students. She was an avid gardener of herbs and flowers who served on the Des Moines Botanical Center Herb Study Committee and was for many years a judge of herbal entries at the 4H Division of the Iowa State Fair. She enjoyed participating in book clubs, traveling, and cooking. She relished engaging conversations and had many lasting friendships.
Mo was preceded in death by her mother, father, and sister, Diana. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Carol), Richard (Kandace), Jon (Megan); daughter, Kate (John); granddaughter, Eva and brother, William (Bill) Lefler. She will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, February 10 at Iles Westover Chapel leading into a 1 p.m. Celebration of Life Service. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Salvation Army or Hope Ministries Center for Women and Children.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020