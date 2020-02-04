Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurine Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurine Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurine Morris Obituary
Maurine Morris

Des Moines - On February 2, 2020, this palindromic day, (Rita) Maurine Morris, loving mother of four children (Robert, Richard, Kate and Jon) passed away at the age of 82.

Mo (Maurine) was born on May 28, 1937 to William F. Lefler and Nellie Ilene Lefler in Des Moines, Iowa. She graduated from North High School where she was active in various clubs and student leadership. Mo went on to study at Grandview College and the University of Iowa before marrying and starting a family. She worked many years at Meredith Junior High, Hoover, and Johnston High schools as an administrative assistant but perhaps more influentially, a nurturing, pragmatic supporter for many students. She was an avid gardener of herbs and flowers who served on the Des Moines Botanical Center Herb Study Committee and was for many years a judge of herbal entries at the 4H Division of the Iowa State Fair. She enjoyed participating in book clubs, traveling, and cooking. She relished engaging conversations and had many lasting friendships.

Mo was preceded in death by her mother, father, and sister, Diana. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Carol), Richard (Kandace), Jon (Megan); daughter, Kate (John); granddaughter, Eva and brother, William (Bill) Lefler. She will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, February 10 at Iles Westover Chapel leading into a 1 p.m. Celebration of Life Service. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Salvation Army or Hope Ministries Center for Women and Children.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -