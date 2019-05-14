|
|
Mavis Suckow
Norwalk - Services for Mavis Suckow, 91, who died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center, Des Moines, will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Norwalk Christian Church, Norwalk, IA. Burial will follow in the Norwalk Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Doug (Debbie Shepard) and Greg (Laura); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Joyce Wilkins. She is preceded in death by her husband Luther and many brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, at Norwalk Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the NAMI Iowa Chapter, 3839 Merle Hay Rd #229, Des Moines, IA 50310 or to the church in her name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 14, 2019