|
|
Max DeWayne Armstrong
Des Moines - Max DeWayne Armstrong (Whitey) passed away on Sunday, July 7th at Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa.
Max was born in Wann, Oklahoma on April 5th, 1935. He moved to Des Moines in 1952, where he met his wife Joanne. They were married in 1955, and celebrated nearly 57 years of marriage before Joanne's passing in 2012. Not a day went by that he did not talk about his wife and miss her dearly. Max and Joanne had three children, five grandsons, and three great grandsons. He was a very devoted father, and his family meant the world to him. They couldn't have asked for a more caring, supportive, and loving dad and grandfather.
Max owned and operated Whitey's Transmission Service for nearly 45 years. After retirement, Max and Joanne spent their winter months in Mathis, Texas where they developed wonderful friendships. They loved to travel and often would call their family on their way out the door to let them know of a spur of the moment trip. Max was an inventor, artist, craftsman, woodworker, and an excellent cook and candy maker. He enjoyed watching sports and was a big KC Chiefs' fan. There were many things that Max loved, but at the top of that list was ice cream and pizza! Whenever asked what he wanted to eat, those were often his answers. He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and easy smile. He loved to tell jokes and make others laugh.
The family would like to give their appreciation and gratitude to Max's care team and the staff at Iowa Lutheran Hospital, Unity Point Hospice, and Taylor House for all the wonderful care they gave Max over the past few years of his illness and his final days.
Max is survived by his children, Paulette Doane (Jim Kubichek), DeWayne Armstrong (Julie), Heather Bittner (George); his five grandsons, Nicholas Armstrong (Nikki), Andrew Armstrong, Jeff Doane, Austin Bittner and Brandon Bittner; great grandsons, Toby Doane, Max Armstrong, and Ethan Armstrong; sisters, Jane Wolfe and Stella Osborne. He is proceeded in death by his wife Joanne; parents, Mary and Cecil; brothers, Harold and Arthur; brothers in law, John Osborn, John Wolfe, Bill Breheny and Max Morning; son in law, Stan Doane; and mother and father in law, Thelma and Paul Lawler.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Hamilton's Near Highland Memory Gardens 121 NW 60th Ave. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Max will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Taylor House Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 11, 2019