Max Gene Bowman
Des Moines - Max Gene Bowman, 85, died Saturday, April 4, at Mill Pond Senior Living in Ankeny, Iowa, of pneumonia, a complication of Lewy Body dementia. He will be forever missed by Beverly Joyce Bowman, his wife of 67 years, their sons and daughter, Brett (Vicki) Bowman, Bradley (Lois) Bowman, Bruce (Mary Lawyer) Bowman and Brenda (Bruce) Erickson, and their grandchildren, Alyssa (Tory) Donegan, Charlie (Alli) Bowman, Brianna (Chris) Koopman, Brian Erickson, and Remington (Leslie) Lawyer, and great-grandchildren, Estella Bowman; Roman, Amelia and Noah Donegan; and Owen Koopman. He is also survived by his brother, O. Keith Bowman.
Max was born in Perry, Iowa to Jean and Orie Bowman, and completed high school there while developing a passion for construction through working with his step-father, Charlie Paist. Following a sales position with a local construction equipment business, All Wheel Drive, Max partnered with his wife and a friend, Roger Bills, to open Star Equipment, Ltd. in 1968. Through humble beginnings they built the company whose goal was to solve their customers' problems - hence the motto "The Problem Solvers."
Max and Beverly are very proud that their 3 sons continue this legacy throughout Iowa at four locations with over 80 employees. Max taught all of his children that people buy from people, to take care of the customer, that everyone deserves a chance, and to treat your customer the way you want to be treated. These beliefs continue to be part of the company today.
Max loved cars and has owned several early models; he had a special fondness for Ford Mustangs and Thunderbirds enjoying many activities with the car club to which he belonged. His grandchildren will always remember their 16th birthdays and the car they received from Grandpa and Grandma Bowman. Max's brother, O. Keith Bowman, also shared an interest in cars dating back to the days when they altered the top of a Model T Ford as teenagers.
As a warm, kind, generous and witty guy, Max made people laugh. Through giving of time and many other resources he has supported several organizations including Iowa State University, , and The Masonic Lodge. Max was a Freemason and enjoyed working with his colleagues at the King David Lodge #407 in Altoona. He was also a member of the Za-Ga-Zig Shriners and the Scottish Rite. He loved driving his cars in the parades these organizations supported, and driving the golf cart at the Iowa State Fair to support the Lodge.
Services will be private. When the world reopens, we'll get together to toast him, his life, and the joy he brought to yours. In the meantime, if you want to do something in his memory please donate to the (www.alz.org/donate) or the Iowa Food Bank (www.iowafba.org/donate).
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020