Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Ankeny Free Church
118 NW Linden St. #2409
Ankeny,, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Ankeny Free Church
Naples, FL - Max Anthony Parks, 68, went home to Heaven on February 13, 2020, and is now in the presence of Jesus, our Lord and Savior. In his new body he is singing High C musical notes and above. Visitation will be at 9:00 AM, Monday, February 24, 2020, at Ankeny Free Church (118 NW Linden St. #2409 Ankeny, IA 50023). Funeral Services will be following the visitation at the church at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Chapel Hill Gardens in Des Moines.

A full obituary and online condolences for Max's family may be found online at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
