Max Warren
Pleasantville - A Private Graveside Funeral for Max Warren, age 84 of Pleasantville, will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasantville Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded. A Public Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Pleasantville Christian Church, Suncrest Hospice or to the Carlisle Christian Church. Mason Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Max Leon Warren was born October 13, 1935 in New Virginia, Iowa the son of William McDuffey and Pearlie Calhoun.
He was raised in Swan, Iowa and graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1953. Following high school, Max served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On October 27, 1956 Max was united in marriage to Ruby Nelson. After his honorable discharge, he attended A.I.B. in Des Moines. Max worked for Iowa Power & Light/MidAmerican Energy for 40 years prior to his retirement. He also owned and operated Warren Electric.
Max served the Pleasantville community as mayor for 8 years and on the city council for 5 years. He also volunteered countless hours for various organizations in Pleasantville. In his spare time, Max enjoyed running, bicycling, kayaking and canoeing. He enjoyed all types of outdoor athletics.
Max passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines, Iowa at the age of 84 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step- father, Claude and Pearlie Warren, and his father William McDuffey and his sister, Mary Lawson.
Those left to honor Max's memory include his wife, Ruby; daughters: Judith Watkins (James) and Jayne Culp (Dennis); grandchildren: Kathryn Parsons, Evan Westphal, Andrew Watkins, Emma Bingham and Joseph Culp; great-grandchildren: William Parsons, Simon Parsons, Wren Westphal and another great granddaughter, Baby Bingham, due in August; brothers: Jim Warren and Jerry Warren and many other family members and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 1 to May 3, 2020