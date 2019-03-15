|
|
Maxine Bloodsworth
Des Moines - Marvel Maxine Bloodsworth, 94, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA. In keeping with Maxine's wishes, a private family ceremony was held.
Maxine was born March 31, 1924, in Monroe, IA, to Jacob and Marguerite (Hoagland) VanderVeer. She married Virgil Bloodsworth on December 15, 1944.
Maxine's work ethic and love of Iowa was very strong her entire life. During high school in Pella, she had her own business going to ladies' homes to dress their hair. In the early 40s, Maxine won the Iowa High School State Championship Typing Contest. She often spoke of her delight of immediately getting a job working for the Superintendent of Schools following graduation and later, her work at the Iowa State Capital. After her children were older, Maxine was proud to be of service as a Ward Secretary at the VA Medical Center for 20 plus years.
Throughout her adult life, she enjoyed growing flowers, gardening vegetables and canning the results of her labor. Maxine truly loved her family and pets. For many years she volunteered at the donut cart for the Blank Children's Guild. She was a former member of Eastern Star Acanthus Lodge, Beaverdale. Maxine and Virgil enjoyed many fun and interesting travels in their retirement years.
Maxine is survived by her daughters, Judith (Joe) Fadrowsky of Mesquite, NV, Candace (Tom) Gwin of Mesquite, NV; grandchildren, Alicia, Catherine (Robert), Alex (Makena); great-grandchildren, AJ and Ava; as well as many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years and her parents.
Memorials in Maxine's name may be made to Mercy Hospice in Johnston. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 15, 2019