Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM



Maxine Christensen


1941 - 2019
Maxine Christensen Obituary
Maxine Christensen

Ankeny - Maxine Kay (Fuqua) Christensen was called home to meet her Savior face to face on August 20, 2019.

Born in Topeka, Kansas on April 6, 1941, her family moved to Ankeny in 1955. Maxine married Jon Christensen in 1964. She is preceded in death by her mother Florene, father Cleo and a sister Kathryn (Fuqua) Abuhl. She is survived by her son Shawn, Sister Cleo Sondra Fuqua, sister Jolene (Jack) Gordon and brother Chris Fuqua. As well as nieces and nephews and many friends who will greatly miss her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s or Taylor House Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W. First Street Ankeny, IA).

Online condolences and a full obituary may be found on Maxine's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 23, 2019
