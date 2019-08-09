Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grimes United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Grimes United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Grove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine E. Grove


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine E. Grove Obituary
Maxine E. Grove

Grimes - Maxine E. Grove, 91, of Grimes, IA, passed away surrounded by her family, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Grimes United Methodist Church where visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. Burial will be in the Sunny Hill Cemetery in Grimes.

Maxine was born October 20, 1927, in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of James and Frieda (Langemach) Lofflin Sr. She received her education in Des Moines and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1945.

Maxine worked for the Moingona Girl Scout Council, North East Dallas County Record and Grimes Today newspapers, and was the Administrative Assistant for the Grimes United Methodist Church until her retirement at the age of 85.

She was very active in the Grimes community and the Grimes United Methodist Church, having served on various committees and boards.

She is survived by four children; Mike (Betsy) Grove, Linda (Mike Hollingsworth) Becker, Mary Louise (Ted) Walker and Laurie (Mitch) Kerns, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, and her brother James R. Lofflin Jr. She was married to Leonard Grove for 30 years.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.