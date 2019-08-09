|
Maxine E. Grove
Grimes - Maxine E. Grove, 91, of Grimes, IA, passed away surrounded by her family, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Grimes United Methodist Church where visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. Burial will be in the Sunny Hill Cemetery in Grimes.
Maxine was born October 20, 1927, in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of James and Frieda (Langemach) Lofflin Sr. She received her education in Des Moines and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1945.
Maxine worked for the Moingona Girl Scout Council, North East Dallas County Record and Grimes Today newspapers, and was the Administrative Assistant for the Grimes United Methodist Church until her retirement at the age of 85.
She was very active in the Grimes community and the Grimes United Methodist Church, having served on various committees and boards.
She is survived by four children; Mike (Betsy) Grove, Linda (Mike Hollingsworth) Becker, Mary Louise (Ted) Walker and Laurie (Mitch) Kerns, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, and her brother James R. Lofflin Jr. She was married to Leonard Grove for 30 years.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 9, 2019