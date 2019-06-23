|
|
Maxine Elizabeth Hartle
Omaha, NE - July 2, 1927 - June 15, 2015
Maxine passed away peacefully at home in Omaha NE. She was under Hospice Care for COPD. She was the daughter of Morgan & Maurine Lewis and loving wife of Frank Koch Hartle.
Maxine was born in Des Moines IA, graduated from East High in 1945, and the University of Iowa in 1949, with her BA in Commerce. She enjoyed work with Keffer & Jones Architects before moving to Omaha in 1951. She was well known in the Omaha antique world especially for her Snow White collection. Maxine and Frank married August 27, 1950 in Des Moines.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; son, Kent; daughter-in-law, Carol Hartle; grandchildren, Chad (Debbie) Hartle, Dana Kirwin (Hartle) and Keri Hartle; great-grandchildren, Kinley Hartle, Kyler Hartle and Benjamin Kirwin. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Dawn Marine Janes; son, Craig F. Hartle.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community of Christ Church, 140 W Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs IA 51503.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019