Maxine F. Thomas
Des Moines - Maxine Faye Thomas, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Altoona Nursing and Rehab in Altoona, Iowa.
Maxine was born January 6, 1940 in Baxter, Iowa to William R. and Rosamond E. (Monahan) Luing. She attended Saydel High School and was a lifelong resident of the Des Moines area. She worked as a day care provider at the Altoona Campus for 20 years and for Kids Klub at Southeast Polk Schools, retiring in 2012.
Maxine's family meant the world to her. She loved family gatherings and the chance to visit with her extended family. She adored children and dedicated her life to caring for others. Maxine liked gambling, going to country western concerts, watching basketball, reading, and doing crafts.
She is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Doug) McPherson of Altoona, Donna Jo (Terry) Graves of Nevada, Sharon Andrews of Des Moines, and Pattie Thomas of Des Moines; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Thomas; and her parents, William and Rosamond Luing.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, also at Hamilton's. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery in Baxter, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the in loving memory of Maxine.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 25, 2019