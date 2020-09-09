Maxine Fulton
Des Moines - Maxine L. Fulton, 87, passed away May 2, 2020 at Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Urbandale.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 10:00 a.m. at West Des Moines Christian Church, 4501 Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery, West Des Moines. The family requests that everyone attending wear a mask. For those unable to attend in person, the family invites you to join them virtually for Maxine's service through the link in her obituary on Hamilton's website.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.