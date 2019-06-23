Services
Maxine L. Runyan Obituary
Maxine L. Runyan

Indianola - Maxine LaVera Runyan was born to Clarence and Vera Herold July 12, 1928 near Lacona IA. She went to be with her savior on Friday, June 21, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimers. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; parents, Clarence and Vera Herold; sister, Lucille Barnes; and brother, Darrell Herold. She is survived by her daughter, Karla (Dennis) Derrickson; sons, Richard Runyan, Jeffrey (Julie) Runyan, and Joel Runyan; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, James (Shirley) Herold and Melvin (Harriet) Herold; sister-in-law, Marilyn Runyan; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Overton Funeral Home with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials can be made in Maxine's name to Mt Calvary Lutheran Church, and St Croix Hospice. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019
