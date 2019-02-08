|
|
Maxine Ladd
West Des Moines - Maxine Ladd, 100, died on February 6, 2019, at Bickford of West Des Moines.
Maxine was born on March 21, 1918, in Greene County, Iowa to Ross and Adah (Bellcock) Tarbill. She grew up and attended school in the Greene County area. In 1935, Maxine married Floyd Ladd of Paton. They moved to Moline, IL where their two daughters were born, Marilyn Adah and Carolyn May. The family moved to Waverly in 1946 then to West Des Moines in 1954 where Floyd was a project engineer, and Maxine was a homemaker.
Maxine was a member of the Valley Junction Order of the Eastern Star #305 and the West Des Moines Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, growing flowers, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; siblings, Delmar Tarbill and Ilene Schuermann; and granddaughter Kathleen Shibrowski. She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Oliver of Urbandale and Carolyn (Richard) Sackett of Aurora, IL; grandchildren, Stephen Oliver of Windsor Heights, Michael Oliver of West Des Moines; Sharon Johnson of East Moline, IL, Suzanne Eitzen of Denver, CO, and Steven Sackett of Chicago, IL; 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1 pm on Sunday, February 10 at McLaren's Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 8, 2019