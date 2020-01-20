|
Maxine "Ruth" Logue
Marshalltown - Maxine "Ruth" Logue, 90, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Iowa River Hospice Home with her family at her side.
Services for Ruth will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Elim Lutheran Church in Marshalltown beginning at 11:00 a.m. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 10:30 until the beginning of the service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers memorials in Ruth's name may be directed to the Elim Lutheran Church, Marshalltown Public Library, Iowa River Hospice Home, or a . For additional information or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or phone 641-844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Ruth and her family.
Maxine Ruth Thornes was born October 28, 1929 in Kanawha, Iowa, the daughter of Martin and Anna (Olson) Thornes. She was one of three children born to the family. When Ruth was five years old her family had moved to Eagle Grove, Iowa. Ruth attended school in Eagle Grove through her sophomore year of high school. She later attended North High School in Des Moines and graduated in the class of 1947. She had started a career working as a secretary at Banker's Life Insurance Company and then later worked for Green Construction Company.
Ruth was united in marriage to her husband Glen Logue on June 21, 1953 at Saint John's Lutheran Church in Des Moines. They lived in Des Moines where their daughter Kathy was born. In 1956 the family moved to Grinnell, Iowa. Her son Steven was born in 1957 and the family relocated to Marshalltown, Iowa.
Ruth was a homemaker until several years after Glen passed away in 1969 when she began work as a secretary at Anson Elementary School. She remained at Anson for 21 years, touching the lives of many.
Ruth was a long-time member of Elim Lutheran Church. She served as a Sunday school teacher, was a past member of the church council, former co-chairman of the Fellowship and Outreach Committee, a member for the WELCA board, and active member of the Helping Hands Closet ministry for years. Ruth was a member of the P.E.O. chapter MJ, Theta Chi Sorority, and the Marshalltown Medical and Surgical Center Auxiliary Board. Her compassionate nature shined in many ways over the years through volunteerism in the community. Ruth enjoyed playing bridge and belonged to several bridge clubs. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother loving time with family. She loved to travel, gardening although she might claim she didn't have a green thumb, and above all else spending time with her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Kathy (Mike) McCune and Steve (Jan) Logue; her grandchildren Luke (Courtney) Wall, Grant Wall (Kerri Larsen), Maggie (Drew) DeZeeuw, Shannon (Jason) Wegner, Josh Logue, Brett Logue, and Lexie Logue; her great-grandchildren Ava, Caden, Paxton, Kal, Olivia, Gavin, Landon, and Haydon; sister-in-laws Gen Logue, Shirley Cross, Alice Clark; brother-in-law Earl Grossman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Glen; her parents Martin and Anna; two sisters Mina Cleveland and Betty Grossman; and numerous brother and sister-in-laws.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020