1/1
Maxine Mae White
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Mae White

Indianola - Maxine Mae White, 99, of Indianola passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Shirlee's Retirement Home in Indianola. Born June 23, 1920 in Lynnville, Ia., the daughter of Harold and Susie Jeslma Speas. Maxine married Byron Samuel White on February 19, 1940. They had two children, Joanne and Gene.

Maxine and Byron farmed most of their lives in Warren County, near Lacona. After retirement, Byron and Maxine moved to Indianola. Maxine was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church, enjoyed flowers, gardening, and Long John Silvers was a treat. She loved the visits with her family and friends, talking with Gene about his job and love of painting, the farming operation with Marni & Tom, and Scott's law enforcement career. She was also eager to hear and learn of all the great grandchildren's accomplishments and adventures. She was so ever proud of her family. They enjoyed and were intrigued with all of her knowledge and wisdom, which will be greatly missed.

Survivors include son, Gene (Vickie) of Indianola; granddaughter, Marni (Tom) of Fairfield, Ia.; grandson, Scott (Angela) of Eldon, Mo. Maxine had three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Sidney, and Logan, and two and 3/4's great great grandchildren, Kinley, Kooper and lil baby Barker. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Byron; daughter, Joanne; two brothers and two sisters.

A Celebration of Life Gathering was held Saturday, September 12, 2020. If you were unable to attend, you may visit overtonfunerals.com and watch the livestream on Maxine's website page. Burial was in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Every Step Hospice Care, Team Knoxville. Family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Shirley, Dixie, Wendy, Don, and the entire Hospice crew for their dedication, support, and love of their mother and grandmother. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 12 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Overton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved