Maxine Mae White
Indianola - Maxine Mae White, 99, of Indianola passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Shirlee's Retirement Home in Indianola. Born June 23, 1920 in Lynnville, Ia., the daughter of Harold and Susie Jeslma Speas. Maxine married Byron Samuel White on February 19, 1940. They had two children, Joanne and Gene.
Maxine and Byron farmed most of their lives in Warren County, near Lacona. After retirement, Byron and Maxine moved to Indianola. Maxine was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church, enjoyed flowers, gardening, and Long John Silvers was a treat. She loved the visits with her family and friends, talking with Gene about his job and love of painting, the farming operation with Marni & Tom, and Scott's law enforcement career. She was also eager to hear and learn of all the great grandchildren's accomplishments and adventures. She was so ever proud of her family. They enjoyed and were intrigued with all of her knowledge and wisdom, which will be greatly missed.
Survivors include son, Gene (Vickie) of Indianola; granddaughter, Marni (Tom) of Fairfield, Ia.; grandson, Scott (Angela) of Eldon, Mo. Maxine had three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Sidney, and Logan, and two and 3/4's great great grandchildren, Kinley, Kooper and lil baby Barker. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Byron; daughter, Joanne; two brothers and two sisters.
A Celebration of Life Gathering was held Saturday, September 12, 2020. If you were unable to attend, you may visit overtonfunerals.com
and watch the livestream on Maxine's website page. Burial was in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Every Step Hospice Care, Team Knoxville. Family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Shirley, Dixie, Wendy, Don, and the entire Hospice crew for their dedication, support, and love of their mother and grandmother. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.