Maxine Martens
Indianola - Services for Maxine Martens, 102, who passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Indianola, will be held 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Martensdale with burial following in the Linn Grove Cemetery, rural Norwalk, IA.
She is survived by her son, Michael Martens; brother, Joe (Roberta) Hayworth; many nieces and nephews and other friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; parents, Larkin and Lulu Hayworth; siblings, Ruby Jones, Opal Fillman, Pearl Hall, Vera Peterson, Roy Hayworth, Sylvester Hayworth, Glen Hayworth.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Memorials can be made in Maxines name to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Martensdale. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019