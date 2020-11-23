Maxine Murray
Des Moines - Maxine B. Murray, 85, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment at Glendale Cemetery will follow.
Maxine was born on September 26, 1935 on the Albert Jensen Farm rural Fontanelle, Iowa to Max and Alma (Colman) Smith. She graduated from East High School. On May 8, 1954, she was united in marriage to Michael P. Murray of Des Moines. They made their home on the East side of Des Moines, where they raised their seven children: Debra, Tim, Mark, Joseph, Brian, Steve and Joan. She was most proud of her Catholic faith and her family. Her passion was her family, giving gifts and serving her church, where she was affectionately known as "The General". Together, Michael and Maxine owned and operated Murray Motors, Inc.
Maxine is survived and lovingly remembered by her children: Debra Murray, Tim (Tina) Murray, Mark (Jean) Murray, Steve Murray and Joan Murray; 17 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; two brothers, Ernie (Darlene) Smith and Ronald (Kim) Smith; sister-in-law, Marie Smith and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael P. Murray; two sons, Joseph and Brian Murray; three brothers, Charles, Max and James and a brother and sister-in-law, Denny and Nona Murray.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
For those unable to attend the funeral it will be livestreamed. A link will appear on Maxine's obituary page at 10:45am, Monday (just prior to the service) at www.IlesCares.com
, where you may also leave online condolences.