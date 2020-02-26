|
|
Maxine O'Dell
Des Moines - Maxine O'Dell passed away on February 25, 2020. She was born on March 22, 1929, to Milo and DeEtta Lightfoot in the little southwest Iowa town of Farragut in Fremont County. She attended grade school through high school in Farragut where she was an All-State player in the days of six-girl basketball. Upon graduation from Farragut High she enrolled at Simpson College in Indianola and affiliated with Alpha Chi Omega Sorority.
Upon obtaining her teaching degree, Maxine taught school in Griswold for one year and then she married her high school sweetheart, Lynn O'Dell of Thurman, on August 21, 1949. Lynn had just finished his stint at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Force Base at El Toro, California, and completed his junior year of college at the University of Nebraska.
They moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where Maxine taught school for a year while Lynn was completing his senior year of Business Administration at the University. Upon receiving his degree, they moved to Des Moines where Lynn went to work in the Investment Department of The Bankers Life Company, then The Principal Financial Group, and later The Principal.
Maxine taught school at Maple Grove on Southwest Ninth and Army Post Road for two years, and she was excited about starting to raise a family in 1953. They were the proud parents of three lovely daughters: Teri (Dale) Peddicord of Johnston, Iowa; Tami (Paul Peterson) O'Dell of Overland Park, Kansas; and Tracy (Craig Arnold) O'Dell of Lisbon, Iowa. Maxine dearly loved her home and family and happily gave up her teaching career forever to become a stay-at-home Mom!
Max's hobbies were many. She was a Camp Fire Girl leader, and tutored children with reading difficulties. She taught Sunday School at Grace United Methodist Church for many years. She was an avid reader, spending many hours on her Kindle in her later years. She produced many lovely quilts for her family and special friends, and before her eyesight failed, spent many hours knitting and crocheting clothing and bedding for those in need.
After Lynn retired from the Principal, they stayed a few years in Des Moines in their Beaverdale home of 40 years. Then in 1998 Max and Lynn moved to Glendale, Arizona to spend a few years away from the winter snow-falls! Maxine dearly loved music. They joined Dove of the Desert United Methodist Church, sang in a 50-member choir that accepted an invitation to sing at Carnegie Hall in NYC. In 2010 they moved back to Des Moines to be nearer family and they resided at Wesley Acres.
Maxine was preceded in death by her mother, father and sister Darlene. Survivors include: her 98-year-old sister, Zoe Young of Shenandoah; husband, Lynn and daughters, Teri, Tami and Tracy.
Very few people go through their lives without a few regrets. Max and Lynn had one. They failed to take advantage of the "perks" and privileges available when Max's first cousin Jim Ross Lightfoot was elected Senator in the United States Congress.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be held. To recognize Maxine's passionate love of animals, memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Iles Dunn's Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
May peace be with you, Max, my "Forever Sweetheart" in your new Heavenly Home of God.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020