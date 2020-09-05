1/1
Maxine R. Elmore
Maxine R. Elmore

Carlisle - Maxine Ruth Elmore, age 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Maxine was born at home in Melrose, Iowa on July 2, 1927 along with her twin, Marlene. She was the daughter of Leslie and Viola Faye Blubaugh. She married Melvin Lee Elmore in 1945 and they celebrated the birth of their son, Larry, in 1947. Maxine retired from Diamond Laboratory after working there for 20 years. Maxine was an avid gardener and bird watcher. She enjoyed looking for great bargains at flea markets and loved to dance. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Jill Myers of Shellville, GA; nephew, Ron Pershey (Cathy) of Moline, IL; and many other loving family members and friends.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Elmore; son, Larry Elmore; sisters, Betty Coop, Marlene Evans, and Mary Pershey; and her parents, Leslie and Viola Faye.

There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Goshen Cemetery in Lucas County, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Iowa.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
