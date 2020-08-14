Maxine Schuttinga
Prairie City - Maxine Helen Schuittinga, age 97, passed away on August 13, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Indianola, Iowa. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on August 18, at the Waveland Cemetery in Prairie City, Iowa. Condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com
Maxine was born on April 18, 1923 on a farm northwest of Prairie City, Iowa. She was the third of six children born to Jennie De Graff Rouwenhorst and Everett Rouwenhorst. She married Gerald Schuttinga on May 21, 1942, and together they raised two sons, James Alan and Jon Ray. They lived in several communities, both in and out of Iowa, before settling in the Des Moines, Iowa area. She enjoyed her career as an office manager for an independent petroleum distributor.
Maxine was active in her Sunday School class at First Federated Church in Des Moines and served as a volunteer at a consignment shop. She enjoyed her frequent visits to the West Des Moines Senior Center. Throughout her life, Maxine's greatest joy was spending time with friends and especially with her extended family.
She moved to Vintage Hills in Indianola in April, 2018. We are extremely grateful for the gentle care and kindness she received by the staff and residents.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her sisters Louise Kane, Leona VandeLune, Norma Schuttinga, Laverna Aalbers, and her brother Melvin Rouwenhorst.
Surviving Maxine are her two sons, James and his wife Carol of Annandale, Virginia; and Jon and his wife Shirley of Indianola, Iowa; four grandchildren, Jon M. Schuttinga, Daniel (Ursula) Schuttinga, Jenny (Chad) Guenther and Jana (Al) Laubenthel and ten great-grandchildren, Taylor, Aiden, Cameron, Mallory, Grace, Logan, Ellie, Caleb, Issac, and Nathan. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Ann Rouwenhorst of Pella, Iowa and Mary Jane Schuttinga of Prairie City, Iowa.