Maxine V. Mellerup
Iowa City - Maxine V. Mellerup age 100 died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her residence in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maxine Vera Bishop was born October 3, 1919, in Des Moines, Iowa one of five daughters to Royal and Olive (Beach) Bishop. She attended schools in Des Moines, graduating from Des Moines North High School with the Class of 1938. During WWII she went to live with her aunt in Detroit where she was doing her part for the war project as "Rosy the Riveter".
She was united in marriage to Charles Wesley Mellerup in October, 1945, in Des Moines. The couple made their home for many years here, where she raised her children, worked in the school system as an assistant librarian, later for Caterpillar and a local insurance company. In retirement she and Charles lived in Florida for 35 years, where she continued to live independantly after his death in 1998. She moved back to Iowa in 2015, to be near her children.
She always wished to be a writer, and because of her persistence and ability she became a regular contributor to the monthly magazine, Highlights. Maxine cherished her church home in Des Moines, St. Johns Lutheran Church, enjoyed doing meals on wheels, volunteering at soup kitchens in Florida and basically helping out family, friends and even strangers, that was just who she was!
Her family includes her two children, Charles W. Mellerup and Colleen Mellerup. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles; and four sisters.
No public services are being planned; private graveside services will take place at the Highland Park Cemetery in Des Moines. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020