Services
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Maxine V. Newburn

Maxine V. Newburn Obituary
Maxine V. Newburn

West Des Moines - Maxine V. Newburn, 98, of West Des Moines, Iowa, died Sunday, May 26, 2019.

She is survived by daughters, Beverly Frye, & Pamela Martin, both of Ankeny, Iowa.

A memorial service will be 6:00pm, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50322. The family will greet friends from 4:00pm till service time on Friday.

Burial of cremains will be at a later date in Masonic Cemetery, Des Moines.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019
