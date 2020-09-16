Maxine White
Indianola - A Celebration of Life Gathering was held for family members Saturday, September 12, 2020 for Maxine White, 99, of Indianola, whom passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Shirlee's Retirement Home. If you were unable to attend, you may visit the website and watch the livestream on Maxine's website page. Burial was in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Family would like to thank everyone for their cards, contributions and condolences. They would also like to express their appreciation for Don Effinger, Rhonda Crouse, Charlie, Chelsea and the Overton Funeral Home Staff for seeing to a happy ending to a wonderful life. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
