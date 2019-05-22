Services
Brooks Funeral Care-South Town Chapel - Des Moines
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
(515) 285-4600
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Care-South Town Chapel - Des Moines
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA 50321
Des Moines - Maxwell, 77, died at home on May 18, 2019 from cancer. His family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m., Friday, at Brooks South Town Chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7601 Fleur Drive in Des Moines.

Maxwell Henry Devore was born March 14, 1942 in Rolla, Missouri to Lewis and Alice (Zinsmaster) Devore. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army and then the Iowa Air National Guard. Maxwell worked cutting and delivering glass, most recently for Manko.

Maxwell is survived by his wife, Toni; son, Joe; stepchildren, Michele and David; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two sisters, Mary (John) Ostring and Anne (Ken) Tweedt.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 22, 2019
