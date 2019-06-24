Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
McKenzie "Susie" Smith


McKenzie "Susie" Smith Obituary
"Susie" McKenzie Smith

Of Des Moines, Iowa - Susie was born 9-15-26 and passed away on 6-1-19. The youngest of 6 children, Susie grew up in Perry, Iowa. As a youngster Susie loved animals, roller skating, reading and school work. Susie left school early and obtained work in food services at the Ordnance Plant in Ankeny, where she met and married her husband, Joe Smith. They had 1 son, Jerry. In addition to being a housewife, Susie was head cook at Goodrell Junior High in Des Moines and traveled the Midwest with her son in food sales. Susie was a member of Capital Heights Methodist Church, Sheridan Park Methodist Church and Easton Place Methodist Church with Jerry and Linda in Des Moines. Susie enjoyed music and dancing at the American Legion Baldwin Patterson Post #274 for many years until health limited her attendance.

Susie served as a volunteer teacher's helper at Delaware Elementary School, and also volunteered at Riverside Bidwell. Susie's interests included gardening, canning, cooking, family picnics, fishing, boating, swimming, outdoor work, pets and helping others.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 50 years Joe, her mother and father, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

Her survivors include her son Jerry (Linda), 2 grandchildren Anita and Chris, and 2 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 also at the funeral home followed by burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Des Moines.

Full obituary may be viewed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 24, 2019
