|
|
Melaine T. "Laine" Gillis
Dawsonville, GA - Melaine T. "Laine" Gillis, 96, passed away Sunday October 13, 2019, at North Georgia Assisted Living following a period of declining health.
Born May 1, 1923, in Estonia to the late Jury and Anna Paalberg, she has lived in Dawsonville for the past 3 years having moved from Des Moines, Iowa. A homemaker at her death, she formerly worked as a secretary for the Des Moines School System. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Des Moines. During WW II she married her first husband, 1st Lt. Cleo "Mike" Misel. She made great sacrifices to leave Estonia and join her husband in West Liberty, Iowa. After his death she married Richard Gillis who also precedes her in death. Melaine enjoyed painting, quilting, singing and loved writing letters.
Surviving are her daughters and sons in law, Laury and Jim Braby, Troy, Ohio, Cindy and Steve Stowers, Dawsonville; grandchildren, Chad and Shelley Braby, Lisa and Robert Bennett, Mark and Jennifer Braby, Lorann Rowan and Chris Moore, Katrina and Phillip Bailey; great grandchildren, Isabelle Braby, Eliza Braby, Sarah Harper Bennett, McKay Bennett, Claire Bennett, Carolyn Braby, Sawyer Braby, Taylor and Jessi Rowan, Tiffanie Rowan and Kyle Shaffer, Lexie Bailey, Lakyn Bailey, Logan Bailey; great great grandchildren, Braelyn Rowan, Everett Rowan, and Kora Shaffer.
A celebration of her life was held Sunday October 20, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Bearden Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Eddie Martin and Rev. Corey Gilleland will officiate.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beardenfuneralhome.com.
Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019