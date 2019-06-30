Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Aldersgate United Methodist Church
Resources
Melba Fulton


1935 - 2019
Melba Fulton Obituary
Melba Fulton

Urbandale -

Melba Mauree Fulton, 83, died at home on Friday, June 28, 2019 from complications of Pulmonary Hypertension.

Melba was born at home in Leon, IA, daughter of Wendell and Beulah (Nordyke) Davis on October 21, 1935. She attended country schools through 8th grade, graduating from Leon High School in 1953.

In July of 1953 Melba married her high school sweetheart Ronald Fulton and they moved to Des Moines where she worked as a medical secretary in the State Health Department for 14 years.

Melba was an active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church for 40 years holding several offices, one being President of the United Methodist Women.

After retiring Melba and Ronald spent many happy winters in South Padre Island, TX.

She is survived by her husband Ronald of 65 years, a son Michael, daughter Karen, grandsons, D.J., Clayton, Alex, brother Walter (Zelda) Davis and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church with burial to follow at McDivitt Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Iles Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines.

Memorial may be directed to the Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019
Remember
