Melba Tingle
Altoona - Melba Jean Tingle, 88, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born April 17, 1931 in Des Moines to Orie and Gladys Brady. Melba was a member of the Church of Christ as well as the Red Hat Society. She loved to bowl and practice water aerobics.
She is survived by three children: David (Diane) Tingle of Altoona,; Carol (Bill) Dikis of Clive, and Scott (Carol) Tingle of Altoona, a sister Geraldine Beattie of Runnells, and two brothers Larry (Bev) Brady and Kenny Brady, both of Pleasant Hill a daughter-in-law Sue Tingle of Phoenix, Arizona. Melba is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one son James Tingle.
Services will be at Iles Funeral Home, Grandview Park Chapel Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 10:00 am.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019