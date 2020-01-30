|
|
Melih "Mel" Arslaner
Sarasota, FL; formerly of Urbandale - Melih "Mel" Esen Arslaner died on January 12th, 2020 at his home in Sarasota, Florida.
Mel, 81, was born on February 1st, 1938 in Ankara, Turkey. He had a humble upbringing and yearned for a wider lens of the world. He came to the US as a Fulbright Scholar in 1956. He was a voracious learner and received his Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degrees from the University of Wisconsin, Ohio State University and the University of Illinois. While in Champaign, Illinois he met the love of his life, Carol Marie Holcomb, who instantly became his "Chi" and they were married on January 24, 1967. Mel and Carol had two sons whom they adored and loved watching them learn, play sports and "just be boys".
He started his career as a Professor at Western Illinois. In 1976, Mel accepted a Professor position and Drake University and the family moved to Lake Halice in Urbandale, Iowa. He spent over 25 years teaching at Drake. Mel had a curious mind and taught an array of courses including Public Administration, Economics, Finance and Environment Studies. He loved connecting with former students. At retirement, he was honored as a Professor Emeritus of Public Administration and spent many days reading every newspaper front to back overlooking the lake.
Mel lived passionately (conducting lively political debates, going to his lunch bunch, speaking foreign languages, playing tennis, making wine, making his famous Greek salads, analyzing world events) at every opportunity. He had an enormous heart, wonderful sense of humor and always had a sparkle in his eye. The family traveled extensively over the years - which was their favorite hobby second to tennis. Unfortunately, Carol passed away in 2011 after a difficult 2-year battle with cancer. Mel was devastated when he lost his beloved Chi and never fully recovered of a broken heart.
Most recently, Mel lived at Senior Suites of Urbandale, where we are most thankful for Dee Luttenberg and her amazing staff. Brent convinced Mel to stay in Florida after his 2018 Christmas visit. He loved the warmer weather and many warm memories with the other loves of his life, his 3 grandchildren. There is nothing that brought a bigger smile or sparkle to his eye as getting a hug from them, discussing their academic achievements or watching them play soccer, basketball or gymnastics.
Left to survive his memory are his sons, Brent (Tricia) Arslaner of Sarasota, Florida and Kent Arslaner of Reno, NV along with his grandchildren Sloan, Elle and Bianca Arslaner of Sarasota, Florida. He is preceded in death by his soulmate and wife, Carol.
He is also survived by a brother and sister in law Frank and Hunter Holcomb of Gadsen AL. While their family was small, he leaves behind many lifelong friends from the Lake Halice neighborhood and Drake University that he forever held dear to his heart. A special thank you to the Osburn and Shawhan families for being so close to him after Chi died.
In lieu of flowers or donations, raise a glass to Mel being reunited with Carol and smile next time you eat a Greek salad. A celebration of life will be held in Des Moines at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020