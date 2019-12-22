|
Melinda H. (Buhr) Holbrook
Stuart - Melinda H. (Buhr) Holbrook, 65, of Stuart passed away peacefully December 21, 2019 at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Stuart. Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Saturday, Dec. 28th at the Stuart-Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Stuart. A luncheon will be held immediately following the funeral at the Church. Graveside services will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday in Highland Cemetery in Bayard. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Melinda's honor to an Athletic Booster Club of your choice and/or the Stuart Fire and Rescue Department. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com. The family requests everyone to wear purple in honor of Melinda.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019