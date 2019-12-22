Services
JOHNSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
123 North Second Street
Stuart, IA 50250
(515) 523-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Melinda Holbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melinda H. (Buhr) Holbrook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melinda H. (Buhr) Holbrook Obituary
Melinda H. (Buhr) Holbrook

Stuart - Melinda H. (Buhr) Holbrook, 65, of Stuart passed away peacefully December 21, 2019 at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Stuart. Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Saturday, Dec. 28th at the Stuart-Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Stuart. A luncheon will be held immediately following the funeral at the Church. Graveside services will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday in Highland Cemetery in Bayard. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Melinda's honor to an Athletic Booster Club of your choice and/or the Stuart Fire and Rescue Department. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com. The family requests everyone to wear purple in honor of Melinda.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -