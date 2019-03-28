Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA
Slater - Melissa Jean Sears, age 40, passed on Friday, March 22, 2019.

Melissa was born March 18, 1979 in Des Moines, Iowa to Grant and Pamela (Rhoades) McCoy. She graduated from North High School in 1997 and went on to earn a Criminal Justice AAS degree. She loved the Green Bay Packers and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Melissa was an avid bowler and a huge part of the local bowling community. She held a USBC Membership. Melissa loved going camping and fishing. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Melissa loved her kids more than anything. She enjoyed traveling with her husband. She will be lovingly remembered as the life of the party and she always knew how to make anyone and everyone smile.

She is survived by her husband Jeremiah Kusel, daughters Sydney Sears and Joni Kusel, son Hunter Kusel, all of Slater, Iowa and her step-daughter, Peyton Kusel of Alabama. She is also survived by her father Grant McCoy, mother Pamela (Rhoades) Poe, step-father Tony Poe, sister Megan McCoy, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and loving friends. Melissa was preceded in death by her grandparents John (Jean) McCoy, Art (Beverly) Woods, Carroll (Donna) Shissler, and Ellen Kusel, uncle Ernest Rhoades, and aunts Chris Polley and Joni Beurskens.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, also at Hamilton's. In remembrance of Melissa, memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 28, 2019
