Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Now Or Later Restaurant
Des Moines, IA
Mitchellville - Melissa (Lisa) Jones, 53, of Mitchellville, Iowa passed away the evening of February 2nd, surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her husband Dennis; children Rachel (Eric) Rouse and Josh (Amanda) Jones; grandchildren, Rijah Rouse and Weston Jones; brothers, Ron (Karen) McIntire, Kenny (Lori) Bryant; sister-in-law Jeanne McIntire; many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends. A celebration of life will be held at Now Or Later Restaurant in Des Moines on Sunday, February 10th, from 10:30am-1:00pm.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 7, 2019
