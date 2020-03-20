|
Melissa Marie Ludwig
Des Moines - Melissa Marie Ludwig, age 39 of Des Moines, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, after a fierce battle with cancer. She is mourned and celebrated by all who were blessed to know her courageous and compassionate spirit.
Melissa was born on March 11, 1981, in Des Moines, to Anne and Michael Mazak. Her growing up years were spent in different places around Iowa, but Des Moines was always home base. She graduated from Madrid High School in 1998 and from Iowa State University in 2003.
Melissa married Travis John Ludwig on May 24, 2003. She worked for several years as a paralegal, but she truly found her calling when she became a mother. She loved spending time with her children Atticus Michael (12) and Naomi Pearl (9) and it was her great joy to oversee their education at home. One of Melissa's proudest achievements was completing a yoga program and becoming an instructor at Power Life Yoga.
Melissa's favorite things in life were simple: a hot latte, reading a good book with a cat in her lap, and being at home with her family. She also loved worshiping at Eternity Church in Des Moines, where her joy was multiplied in relationship with other believers. Plans for her memorial service are still developing at this time.
In addition to her husband and cherished children, Melissa is survived by her mother Anne Finkelstein (Mark) of Clive, and father, Michael Mazak of Elkhart; and siblings Stephen Haydon of Alhambra, California, April Hunn (Justin) of Franklin, Tennessee, and Tava Mazak of Oklahoma City. She was welcomed in heaven by those she loved who have gone on before, including her step-mother Teresa Mazak and grandparents Mary and Richard Pfaltzgraff.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020