Melody Ann Cheers Bernstrauch
Milo - Melody Bernstrauch passed from this life on October 5, 2020. A memorial service for Melody is planned for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. A family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home where family will be present to greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be given to the family in her name.
