|
|
Melody Lyn Jenkins
Des Moines - Melody Lyn Jenkins age 74, from Des Moines, Iowa, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Mercy Hospice of Johnston with her family surrounding her. Born June 11, 1945 in Storm Lake, Iowa to C. Arne & Mary E (Maddy) Carlson. She grew up on a farm and attended school in Lytton Iowa. She moved to Cedar Falls in 1962 and later graduated from Hawkeye Community College, while raising her three children in the area. She then moved her family to Des Moines in 1976, where she began working in the construction field. She spent over 30 years working as an Estimator for Lumberman's Wholesale, where she retired in 2008.
Those left to share her memories include daughter, Christine McDermott (Paul), sons, Jeff Jenkins (Dave VanderEcken), and Mark Jenkins (Natalie), grandchildren, Justin Jenkins, Valeree Jenkins, Ryan Jenkins, Allison Wood (Brandon), Bradley Jenkins, and Jenna McDermott. Brothers, Dean Carlson (Sandra), Dwight Carlson (Marilyn), and Doug Carlson (Joni), along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, August 22, from 4 to 7pm at Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50322. A funeral service will be 10am, Friday, August 23, 2019, at Westover Chapel. Burial and internment will follow the service at Glendale Cemetery with a reception back at Westover Chapel. www.IlesCares.com.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 21, 2019