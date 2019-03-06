Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melva Boyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melva M. Boyer


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melva M. Boyer Obituary
Melva M. Boyer

Des Moines - Melva Marie (Adams) Boyer, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her home at Valley View Village in Des Moines.

Melva was born February 7, 1932, in Prescott, Iowa to Roy and Goldie (Showalter) Adams. She graduated from East High School in 1950. She married Bill Boyer on December 19, 1951, and they enjoyed 59 blessed years together until his passing in 2011. Melva was a homemaker and her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She was a member of the former Miller United Methodist Church in Des Moines. Melva moved to Valley View in July of 2013, and into the Valley View Health Center in February of 2017. She connected with many old friends there and made many new.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda (Edward III) Cunningham and Lesa (Martin) Davis; granddaughters, Lindsey (Mark) Scheibe, Leanne (Nathan) Grewell, and Jaimie (Peter) Renda; and her great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Madelyn Scheibe, and Kailynn Grewell. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly Taylor and many extended family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Bill, Melva was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Molly Grace Grewell.

Funeral service will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Family will greet guests one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

In remembrance of Melva, memorials may be made to Valley View Village Employee Assistance Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now