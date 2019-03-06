|
|
Melva M. Boyer
Des Moines - Melva Marie (Adams) Boyer, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her home at Valley View Village in Des Moines.
Melva was born February 7, 1932, in Prescott, Iowa to Roy and Goldie (Showalter) Adams. She graduated from East High School in 1950. She married Bill Boyer on December 19, 1951, and they enjoyed 59 blessed years together until his passing in 2011. Melva was a homemaker and her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She was a member of the former Miller United Methodist Church in Des Moines. Melva moved to Valley View in July of 2013, and into the Valley View Health Center in February of 2017. She connected with many old friends there and made many new.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda (Edward III) Cunningham and Lesa (Martin) Davis; granddaughters, Lindsey (Mark) Scheibe, Leanne (Nathan) Grewell, and Jaimie (Peter) Renda; and her great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Madelyn Scheibe, and Kailynn Grewell. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly Taylor and many extended family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Bill, Melva was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Molly Grace Grewell.
Funeral service will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Family will greet guests one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In remembrance of Melva, memorials may be made to Valley View Village Employee Assistance Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 6, 2019