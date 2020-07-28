Melvin A. O'NealWest Des Moines - Melvin O'Neal, 92, passed away peacefully of natural causes at Regency Care Center, Sunday, July 26, 2020. Graveside services with military honors will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, IA. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no other services planned and the family respectfully requests that masks be worn.Melvin was born June 24, 1928 in Des Moines, IA to Henry Anton "Tony" O'Neal and Mabel Alice (Kucker) O'Neal. He grew up in Valley Junction and was a proud graduate of Valley High School in 1948. Mel enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge on October 18, 1951. He married the love of his life, Wilma Jean Sheets, on January 8, 1950 and lived in West Des Moines all their lives. Melvin started working for Northwestern Bell in 1951 and retired in 1990. He was one of the founding members of the West Des Moines Police Auxiliary in 1961. It was Melvin's way of giving back to the community he and Wilma loved being a part of. He retired as a Captain from the Auxiliary after 21 years. Melvin had many, many lifelong friends. He was selfless, loved fishing, hunting, building remote control boats, flying gas engine airplanes and anything that involved spending time with his family. Melvin was a long-time member of the Izaak Walton League and enjoyed the time he spent there with family and friends. The neighborhood children loved him and to them he was always, and still is, Marvin.Melvin is survived by his daughter, Valerie Jean O'Neal (Bill Kautzky), son, Douglas Melvin (Cathleen) O'Neal; grandchildren, Kent (Shelby) Young, Casey Young, Kelsi (Dan) Gonzalez, Justin (Katherine) O'Neal and Julie (Jacob) Peterson; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Zoe, Tiara, Taryn, Savannah Jean, Ronnie and Chase; great-great grandchildren, Emmett and Nevaeh; one brother, Robert "Bob" O'Neal, many very special nieces and nephews and his friend and favorite traveling companion, Bev Howe.Melvin was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Wilma; parents; two brothers, Donald and Guy; and three sisters, Virgel, Elsie and Barbara; and many dear family members and friends.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Melvin's name to the West Des Moines Police Reserve Association, 250 Mills Civic Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50265.