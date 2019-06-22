Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Melvin Clark
Melvin Clark

Melvin Clark


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melvin Clark Obituary
Melvin Clark

Des Moines - Melvin Clark, 88,

passed away on June 18, 2019, at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. He was born November 2, 1930, in Greene County, Iowa to Grant and Velma Clark.

Melvin is survived by his wife Rita Clark; sons, Jeffrey (Kathy) Clark, Kevin (Pam) Clark, and Brian (Lori) Clark; daughter and Julie Clark.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, with visitation from 12-2 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 22 to June 23, 2019
